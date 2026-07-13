Generals End Tough Road Trip with a Loss to the Bombers

Published on July 13, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Lucas Wilson collected three hits in five at bats, but the Victoria Generals lost to the Brazos Valley Bombers 10-7 on Sunday in Navasota. Wilson hit a three run home run to left field in the third inning, singled in the eighth inning, and singled in the ninth.

Wilson's home run to left field gave the Generals an early lead, 3-1, in the top of the third.

The Bombers made the score 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth after Gage Kooyers tripled, scoring two runs, and Motley doubled, scoring one run.

The Bombers scored six runs on four hits in the bottom of the fifth inning. Blaine Lucas singled, scoring one run, Tyson Brooks singled, scoring one run, Kooyers singled, scoring one run, Kason Atkins drew a walk, scoring one run, Tiger Donnato hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run, and one run scored on a balk.

Shelby earned the win for the Bombers. The hurler surrendered eight hits and four runs over five and one-third innings, striking out eight and walking one. Enrique Meza took the loss for the Generals. The reliever went two-thirds of an inning, giving up three runs on four hits, striking out one and walking two.

Ryan Porche started for the Generals. He gave up two hits and one run over three innings, striking out four and walking two. Damian Montanez stepped on the mound first for the Bombers. The hurler gave up three hits and three runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking two.

The Generals piled up 11 hits in the game. Braden Fuentes and Wilson each collected three hits to lead the team. Nick Hardin collected two hits in four at bats.

The Generals return home for a much needed day off tomorrow before opening up a four game home stand. Tuesday will be a Free Ticket Night powered by INVISTA. Wednesday will be Tejano Night at the Ballpark with great music and your favorite beverages on the party deck. Thursday will be a Free Ticket Night presented by Victoria College, followed by a Free Ticket Night on Friday, presented by Caterpillar.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 13, 2026

Generals End Tough Road Trip with a Loss to the Bombers - Victoria Generals

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