Generals Get Much-Needed Win against the Shadowcats

Published on July 15, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Brock DeYoung collected three hits in five at bats, as the Victoria Generals defeated Sherman Shadowcats 9-6 on Tuesday at Riverside Stadium. DeYoung singled in the first inning, singled in the fourth inning, and singled in the sixth inning.

The Generals got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Sherman Shadowcats committed an error, and Josh Arquette hit a sacrifice fly, each scoring one run as the Generals take a 2-0 lead.

Zach Fjelstad doubled down the left field line, which helped the Shadowcats tie the game at two in the top of the third.

In the top of the fourth, the Shadowcats broke up the tie when an error scored one run, and a single by John Moya followed to extend the lead to 4-2.

The Generals captured the lead, 5-4, in the bottom of the fourth after Isaac Yruretagoyena walked, DeYoung singled down the left field line, and Lucas Wilson hit a sacrifice fly, each scoring one run.

The Shadowcats took the lead, 6-5, in the top of the sixth thanks to singles by Camden Badcock, and Fjelstad.

The Generals made the score 9-6 in the bottom of the sixth after Roman Cariaga drew a walk, scoring one run, and Rodriguez doubled, scoring three runs.

Ryan Dugas earned the win for the Generals. The pitcher allowed zero hits and zero runs over one inning, striking out none and walking one. Tyler Carnes took the loss for the Shadowcats. The southpaw went five innings, surrendering five runs (three earned) on six hits, striking out seven and walking two.

Drew Wenske started the game for the Generals. The hurler gave up four hits and four runs (two earned) over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking two. Trenton Buckley collected the save.

The Generals wrap up the two game series with the Shadowcats tomorrow night. Wednesday will be Tejano Night at the Ballpark with great music and your favorite beverages on the party deck. Thursday will be a Free Ticket Night presented by Victoria College, followed by a Free Ticket Night on Friday, presented by Caterpillar.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 15, 2026

Generals Get Much-Needed Win against the Shadowcats - Victoria Generals

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