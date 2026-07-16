Generals Sweep the Shadowcats

Published on July 15, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Roman Cariaga collected three hits in three at bats, as the Victoria Generals defeated the Sherman Shadowcats 7-3 on Wednesday at Riverside Stadium. Cariaga doubled in the third inning, singled in the fourth inning, and singled in the sixth inning.

The Generals got on the board in the bottom of the third inning after Cariaga doubled, scoring two runs, an error scored one run, Keegan Demmer drew a walk, scoring one run, and Brock DeYoung drew a walk, scoring one run, making the score 5-0.

Benito Mayorga earned the win for the Generals. The starting pitcher gave up six hits and one run over seven innings, striking out three and walking two. Jose Luccioni took the loss for the Shadowcats. The starter went two and one-third innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits, striking out one and walking two. Jackson Ambrose pitched one inning of no-run ball for the Generals in relief. The right-handed pitcher surrendered zero hits, striking out two and walking none.

The Generals collected 12 hits in the game. Cariaga and Lucas Wilson lead the Generals with three hits each. Josh Arquette collected two hits for the Generals in five at bats.

Cole Carnes drove the middle of the lineup, leading the Shadowcats with two runs batted in. The cleanup hitter went 2-for-4 on the day. Zach Fjelstad had a strong night, going 3-for-3 on the evening.

Thursday will be a Free Ticket Night presented by Victoria College. Pack the house with free admission for everyone with giveaways on the night. Friday will be another Free Ticket Night presented by Caterpillar. Gates open at 6pm with first pitch set for 7:05 for both games.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 15, 2026

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