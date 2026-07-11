Walk-off Grand Slam Takes out the Generals

Published on July 11, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals fell to the San Antonio River Monsters 14-11 on Friday at UIW Baseball Field on the final play of the game. The River Monsters were down 11-10 in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs when Hunter Ham hit a grand slam to center field, ending the game.

The Generals opened the scoring in the first after Josh Arquette doubled, scoring Lucas Wilson to take an early 1-0 lead.

The River Monsters flipped the game in a hurry in the bottom of the first, scoring six runs on eight hits to take the lead, 6-1. The biggest blow in the inning was a home run to left field by Javier Diaz that drove in two.

The River Monsters added to their early lead in the bottom of the third inning after Roman Trinidad tripled to center field, and Diaz singled down the left field line, each scoring one run.

The Generals captured the lead, 10-9, in the top of the fifth after Brock DeYoung singled down the left field line, Lucas Wilson singled to right field, and Jeter Battles walked, each scoring one run.

The River Monsters sealed the game in the bottom of the ninth, scoring five runs on three hits to win the game, 14-11 on a grand slam to center field by Ham following a 6-pitch at-bat that drove in four.

Sammy Morales earned the win for the River Monsters. The reliever allowed zero hits and zero runs over one inning, striking out none and walking one. Trevor Berquist took the loss for the Generals. The hurler went one and two-thirds innings, giving up five runs on three hits, striking out two and walking none.

Alex Renfrow stepped on the hill first for the Generals. The starting pitcher gave up 10 hits and eight runs over three innings, striking out one and walking one. Kade Shaw started on the mound for the River Monsters. The starting pitcher gave up four hits and five runs over three and one-third innings, striking out four and walking five.

The Generals will head to Brazos Valley for a weekend series against the Bombers on Saturday and Sunday. The Generals next home game is next Tuesday with a Free Ticket Night powered by INVISTA. Pack the house with great giveaways from INVISTA.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 11, 2026

Walk-off Grand Slam Takes out the Generals - Victoria Generals

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