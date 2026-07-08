Generals Fall to the River Monsters

Published on July 8, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Victoria Generals fall to the San Antonio River Monsters 9-4 on Tuesday at Riverside Stadium. The Victoria Generals were the first to get on the board in the fourth when Josh Arquette singled, scoring one run.

The River Monsters captured the lead, 2-1, in the top of the sixth after Roman Trinidad singled to right field, and Juan Garcia grounded out, each scoring one run.

The River Monsters scored seven runs on three hits in the top of the eighth inning. Garcia was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, David DeHoyos hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run, Hodge doubled, scoring three runs, Eric Bacon singled, scoring one run, and Hunter Ham singled, scoring one run.

Aiden Cline earned the win for the River Monsters. The starting pitcher surrendered one hit and one run over four innings, striking out four and walking three. Enrique Meza took the loss for the Generals. The reliever went two-thirds of an inning, surrendering two runs on three hits, striking out one and walking two. Drew Wenske started the game for the Generals. The starter allowed three hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out nine and walking none.

Lucas Wilson and Arquette each collected one hit for the Generals. Isaac Yruretagoyena, Wilson, and Arquette each drove in one run for the Generals.

The Generals look to bounce back Wednesday night to wrap up the home stand with the River Monsters. Gates open at 6pm with happy hour on the Dornburg Party Deck until first pitch set for 7:05.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 8, 2026

Generals Fall to the River Monsters - Victoria Generals

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