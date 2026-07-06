Generals Edge the Rougarou in Walk off Fashion

Published on July 6, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







It came down to the wire on Sunday at Riverside Stadium, as the Generals grabbed the victory in walk-off fashion, 4-3, over the Baton Rouge Rougarou. The game was tied at three in the bottom of the ninth when Asa Sampson singled, scoring Brock DeYoung for the game winner.

A single by Jack Marcantel put the Rougarou on the board in the top of the first, scoring Taylor Walters to go up 1-0..

The Generals took the lead in the bottom of the third. Lucas Wilson homered to left field, scoring two runs, to give the Generals the lead, 2-1.

The Generals committed an error, which helped the Rougarou tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh.

Clark Scallon earned the win for the Generals. The pitcher gave up no hits and no runs over one inning, striking out two and walking none. Sampson stepped on the hill first for the Generals. The hurler allowed two hits and two runs over four innings, striking out six and walking five.

Eli Waters started the game for the Rougarou. The starter allowed three hits and three runs over five innings, striking out six and walking four. Nate Bergeron, Trevor Berquist, and Nick Rodriguez each came on in relief for the Generals and shut down the Rougarou.

Sampson led the Generals with two hits in three at bats from the leadoff position. Wilson went 1-for-3 at the plate and led the team with two runs batted in. Sampson also led the Generals with two walks, as well as, four stolen bases.

The Generals take a league wide day off tomorrow before returning on Tuesday with Strike Out Cancer Night presented by Citizens Medical Center. Players will wear a commemorative Strike Out Cancer jersey that will be auctioned off BEFORE the game at 6:30. 100% of the money raised goes locally to the fight against cancer.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 6, 2026

Generals Edge the Rougarou in Walk off Fashion - Victoria Generals

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