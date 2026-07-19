Generals Fall on a Walk-off Wild Pitch at Cane Cutters

Published on July 18, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals fell to the Acadiana Cane Cutters 5-4 on Saturday at Fabacher Field on the final play of the game. The game was tied at four in the bottom of the ninth when Haas singled and later scored on a wild pitch.

The Generals opened the scoring in the second after Isaac Yruretagoyena hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run to go up 1-0.

The Generals committed an error, which helped the Cane Cutters tie the game at one in the bottom of the second at 1-1.

A walk by Davidenko Rodriguez gave the Generals the lead, 2-1, in the top of the third, scoring Lucas Wilson.

The Cane Cutters took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning after Libby singled down the left field line, and Isaiah Castaneda grounded out, each scoring one run, making the score 4-3.

Roman Cariaga walked, which helped the Generals tie the game at four in the top of the seventh, scoring Brock DeYoung.

Hinnant earned the win for the Cane Cutters. The hurler allowed one hit and zero runs over two and one-third innings, striking out two and walking two. Nolan Cruz took the loss for the Generals. The pitcher went three and one-third innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out four and walking three.

Jalen Owens led things off on the mound for the Generals. The starter gave up five hits and four runs (three earned) over five innings, striking out two and walking four. Baillargeon led things off on the hill for the Cane Cutters. The hurler gave up four hits and three runs (two earned) over four innings, striking out three and walking four.

Brock DeYoung set the tone at the top of the lineup, leading the Generals with two hits in four at bats. Yruretagoyena and Rodriguez each drove in one run for the Generals.

The Generals wrap up the road trip with the Cane Cutters before a league wide day off on Monday. The Generals return home on Tuesday to begin a four game home stand, taking on the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators. It is a Free Ticket night featuring Small Business Night presented by Studio One Nineteen and King of Kings Cuts. Pack the house and support our local small businesses. Arrive early with plenty of great giveaways on the night.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 18, 2026

Generals Fall on a Walk-off Wild Pitch at Cane Cutters - Victoria Generals

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