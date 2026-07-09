Generals Swept by the River Monsters

Published on July 9, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Roman Cariaga drove in four on two hits, but the Victoria Generals fell to the San Antonio River Monsters 10-7 on Wednesday night at Riverside Stadium.

The River Monsters were the first to get on the board in the first when Hunter Ham doubled, scoring one run to take an early 1-0 lead.

The Generals took the lead in the bottom of the first. Cariaga doubled, scoring two runs, to give Victoria Generals the leg up by the score of 2-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, the River Monsters went back up front after David DeHoyos was struck by a pitch, Alex Villalobos singled, Juan Garcia grounded into a fielder's choice, and Nathan Hodge walked, each scoring one run.

The Generals made the score 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Lucas Wilson grounded out, scoring one run, and Cariaga homered to left field, scoring two runs.

MJ Espinoza earned the win for the River Monsters. The reliever gave up two hits and one run over four and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking none. Parker McGrael took the loss for the Generals. The righty went three and one-third innings, surrendering five runs on three hits, striking out three and walking five.

Matthew Foley stepped on the mound first for the River Monsters. The pitcher allowed two hits and six runs (four earned) over four and one-third innings, striking out six and walking five.

DeHoyos led the River Monsters with three runs batted in from the number seven spot in the lineup. The second baseman went 1-for-3 on the day. Eric Bacon went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the River Monsters in hits.

The Generals hit the road for the next four games with stops in San Antonio for Thursday and Friday and Brazos Valley on Saturday and Sunday. The Generals next home game is next Tuesday with a Free Ticket Night powered by INVISTA. Pack the house with great giveaways from INVISTA.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 9, 2026

Generals Swept by the River Monsters - Victoria Generals

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