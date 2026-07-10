Generals Rally Past the River Monsters

Published on July 10, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Asa Sampson collected five hits in five at bats, as the Victoria Generals defeated the San Antonio River Monsters 13-7 on Thursday at UIW Baseball Field. Sampson singled in the second inning, singled in the third inning, singled in the sixth inning, and singled in the eighth inning.

The Generals won thanks in part to seven runs in the sixth inning. Lucas Wilson drew a walk, scoring one run, Roman Cariaga tripled, scoring three runs, Josh Arquette singled, scoring one run, and Sampson singled, scoring two runs.

The River Monsters opened the scoring in the bottom of the first thanks to two singles when Hunter Ham singled, scoring two runs giving the River Monsters an early 2-0 lead.

The Generals tied the game up in the top of the second thanks to a pair of singles and the Generals once again tied the game at 3-3 in the third inning on a single by Wilson.

The Generals took the lead in the top of the third. Braden Fuentes drew a walk, scoring one run, to give the Generals the advantage, 4-3.

A home run to left field by Javier Diaz gave the River Monsters the lead, 6-4, in the bottom of the fourth.

Bruno Robles hit a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the fifth for the River Monsters, pushing their lead to 7-4 heading to the sixth inning.

Nate Bergeron earned the win for the Generals. The pitcher allowed one hit and one run over two innings, striking out three and walking none. Reteria Renteria took the loss for the River Monsters. The reliever went one and one-third innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on three hits, striking out none and walking three.

Xavier Woods stepped on the hill first for the Generals. The starter allowed six hits and six runs over four innings, striking out four and walking two. Perez started on the hill for the River Monsters. The hurler surrendered nine hits and four runs over four innings, striking out one and walking one. Trenton Buckley collected the save.

The Generals accumulated 17 hits in the game. Wilson, Brock DeYoung, and Arquette each collected multiple hits for the Generals. Sampson, Jeter Battles, and Arquette each stole multiple bases for the Generals.

Diaz went 2-for-5 at the plate to lead the River Monsters, along with three runs batted in. Robles and Diaz each collected two hits for the River Monsters.

The Generals wrap up the series with the River Monsters on Friday before heading to Brazos Valley to take on the Bombers on Saturday and Sunday. The Generals next home game is next Tuesday with a Free Ticket Night powered by INVISTA. Pack the house with great giveaways from INVISTA.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 10, 2026

Generals Rally Past the River Monsters - Victoria Generals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.