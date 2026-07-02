Generals Rout the River Monsters

Published on July 2, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Caden Callaway collected three hits in five at bats, as the Victoria Generals defeated the San Antonio River Monsters 11-2 on Wednesday at UIW Baseball Field. Callaway singled in the second inning, singled in the fifth inning, and singled in the ninth inning.

The Generals opened the scoring in the top of the second thanks to two singles, getting on the board when Keegan Demmer singled scoring Roman Cariaga and Asa Sampson as the Generals take a 2-0 lead.

Robles homered to right field, scoring the only two runs in the bottom of the sixth for the River Monsters

Jaykub Reyes earned the win for the Generals. The right-handed pitcher surrendered five hits and two runs over six innings, striking out three and walking two. Parker Kotlarz took the loss for the River Monsters. The hurler went four and one-third innings, surrendering seven runs (five earned) on four hits, striking out seven and walking four. Jackson Ambrose, Clark Scallon, and Nate Bergeron each came on in relief for the Generals and shut down the River Monsters.

The Generals used seven walks on the night to help lead their offensive attack. Asa Sampson, Nick Hardin, and Jace Martinez each led the team with two walks each.

The Generals head next to take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Thursday and Friday. The Generals return home on Saturday, July 4th with an earlier start time of 6:05 to allow time to enjoy the city wide fireworks show following the game. The Generals will take on the defending champions Baton Rouge Rougarou on Saturday and Sunday.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 2, 2026

Generals Rout the River Monsters - Victoria Generals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.