Generals Fall to Cane Cutters

Published on July 2, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals take an early lead on the Acadiana Cane Cutters but struggle to hold on as the Cane Cutters take game one of the series 11-4 at Fabacher Field.

The Cane Cutters got on the board in the third inning after Xavier Woods induced Abel Thetford to hit into a fielder's choice, but scored the first run of the game.

A home run to right field by Asa Sampson gave the Generals the lead, 3-1, in the top of the fifth.

The Cane Cutters captured the lead, 6-4, in the bottom of the sixth after Ethan Espricueta singled to the right side of the infield, the Generals committed an error, Grayson Broudreaux walked, Braylin Harris grounded out, and Thetford walked, each scoring a run.

Jack Howell earned the win for the Cane Cutters. The southpaw surrendered three hits and one run (zero earned) over two and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking one. Xavier Woods stepped on the hill first for the Generals. The starting pitcher gave up two hits and one run (zero earned) over five innings, striking out six and walking four.

Will Leslie started on the mound for the Cane Cutters. The starter allowed two hits and three runs over four and one-third innings, striking out three and walking four.

Harris went 3-for-4 at the plate and led the team with three runs batted in. The cane Cutters piling up 14 walks for the game leading to the majority of the runs given up by the Generals.

The Generals wrap up the series with the Cane Cutters tomorrow before heading to Riverside Stadium this weekend. The Generals take on the Baton Rouge Rougarou starting on Saturday, July 4th with an earlier start time of 6:05 to allow time to enjoy the city wide fireworks show following the game. The series will wrap up on Sunday.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 2, 2026

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