Generals Lose a Close One to the Rougarou

Published on June 12, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Friday's game against the Baton Rouge Rougarou was a heartbreaker for the Victoria Generals, as they lost the lead late in a 7-6 defeat at Pete Goldsby Field. The game was tied at six in the bottom of the sixth when Brock Thorndell induced Trip Dobson to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored, giving the Rougarou the lead.

Diego Alfonso drove in four runs with a grand slam in the fifth, giving the Generals a 5-2 lead. The right-handed hitter went 1-4 on the day.

The Generals opened the scoring in the third after Asa Sampson singled, scoring Caden Callaway to take a 1-0 lead.

The Rougarou took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Nicolas Schwing singled, scoring two runs, to give the Rougarou the lead, 2-1.

The Rougarou tied the game up in the bottom of the fifth thanks to two errors, tying the game at 5-5. A ground out by Brian Schumacher gave the Generals the lead back at 6-5 in the top of the sixth.

The Rougarou jumped back into the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning after Ty Simonelli was struck by a pitch, and Dobson grounded into a fielder's choice, each scoring one run.

Colt Lejeune earned the win for Baton Rouge Rougarou. The pitcher allowed no hits and no runs over one inning, striking out two and walking none. John Caldwell took the loss for the Generals. The right-handed pitcher went one and one-third innings, surrendering two runs on no hits, striking out one and walking three. Caden Robertson started the game for the Generals. The left-handed pitcher gave up four hits and five runs (two earned) over four innings, striking out one and walking two.

Thomas Collins started on the mound for the Rougarou. The starting pitcher gave up four hits and one run over four innings, striking out seven and walking one. John Wade came in to pitch a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

The Generals are back in action tomorrow at Riverside Stadium as the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators come to town for a two-game series. DeTar Healthcare System is sponsoring the night with First Responders and Healthcare Worker Night at the Ballpark. It is a FREE TICKET NIGHT once again. Pack the stands and show your support for our First Responders and Healthcare Workers.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 12, 2026

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