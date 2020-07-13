Generals Drop Series Finale to Tulsa Drillers

July 13, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Victoria Generals News Release





The Tulsa Drillers got things started in the first inning. Tulsa Drillers scored one run when Alec Sanchez singled.

The Generals evened things up at two in the bottom of the second inning when Sam Haley singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.

The Tulsa Drillers pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. In the third Ramirez grounded out, scoring one run and Jamal O'Guinn doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

The Generals scored three runs in the fifth inning. The offensive came from a single by Steve Bonuz and by Payton Robertson.

The Tulsa Drillers scored four runs in the fourth inning. Alec Sanchez and Ben Ramirez each had RBIs in the frame.

Brandon Sproat was the winning pitcher for Tulsa Drillers. He allowed two hits and three runs over four and a third innings, striking out two. Colby Gomes and Cade Winquist entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Gomes recorded the last eight outs to earn the save for Tulsa Drillers.

Zac Leigh took the loss for the Generals. He lasted three innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out five.

O'Guinn went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Tulsa Drillers in hits. Tulsa Drillers was sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Cam Chick led Tulsa Drillers with two stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with six stolen bases.

The Generals will be back at home this Tuesday, July 14th, when they host the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in game one of a three game series. This will be a Free Ticket Night presented by Texas Roadhouse. First pitch is at 7:05.

