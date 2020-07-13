Drillers Salvage Series Finale in Victoria

VICTORIA, TX - The Tulsa Drillers avoided suffering a series sweep in Victoria, Texas Sunday night. The Drillers scored eight runs over the first four innings and held on for an 8-5 win over the Generals in Texas Collegiate League action. With the victory, Tulsa improved its season record to 7-5.

The Drillers opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. After a lead-off triple by Cam Chick, Alec Sanchez singled home the game's first run. Two batters later, with Sanchez now at second, Jamal O'Guinn singled to bring in Sanchez and put the Drillers up 2-0.

The Drillers lead did not last long as the Generals were able to tie the game in the second. After two walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases, Sam Haley singled to plate two runs for the Generals bringing the score to 2-2.

Tulsa regained the lead with two more runs in the third. With a runners on second and third, Chick came across to score on a throw down to second base. One batter later a double by USC's O'Guinn brought the second run across to put the Drillers ahead 4-2.

The Drillers closed their scoring with a big fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly scoring OSU's Hueston Morrill from third. Just one batter later, USC's Ben Ramirez hit a no-doubt home run to right field, upping the lead to 8-2.

The Generals were able to add three more runs in the fifth. Two runs came across on a bases loaded single by Steve Bonuz. Payton Robertson brought in another run on a sacrifice fly to right shortening the Drillers lead to 8-5.

Those runs would prove to be the final ones of the night as both bullpens shut down the offense the rest of the way.

Tulsa manager Tom Holliday and center fielder Alec Sanchez were both ejected from Sunday night's contest for appearing to argue balls and strikes.

TULSA BATTERS: O'Guinn went 3-3 with three doubles on the night.

The home run from Ramirez was his first of the season.

Before his ejection in the top of the eighth, Sanchez extended his hitting streak to eight straight games.

TULSA PITCHERS: The University of Florida's Brandon Sproat, made his second start of the season and pitched 4.1 innings to gain the win.

Cade Winquest came in and pitched two innings of relief, surrendering two runs.

The University of Nebraska's Colby Gomes pitched 2.2 innings, giving up no hits, one walk and striking out one to pick up his first save.

UP NEXT: The Driller return home Tuesday, July 14 to kick off a three-game series against the Amarillo Sod Dogs. Starting time in Tulsa is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The game can be viewed online with a subscription to TCL-TV.

The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Sod Dogs - TBA

Tulsa - TBA

