Drillers Back Home Tuesday for 6-Game Stand

The Tulsa Drillers will open a six-game homestand at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, July 14. The stand will include a pair of three-game series and will open with a first-place showdown with the Amarillo Sod Dogs, followed by a set with the Victoria Generals. During the homestand, which will run through Sunday, July 19, Tulsa will pass the halfway point in its 30-game Texas Collegiate League season.

The six games will be filled with special promotions, highlighted by a pair of Fireworks Shows. The first Friday Night Fireworks night of the season will take place on July 17, followed by Tulsa's Channel 8 Grand Slam Saturday Fireworks on July 18.

The homestand will also include other popular events such as 2 Works For You $2 Tuesday (July 14), Paws and $3 White Claws (Wednesday, July 15) and Thirsty Thursday (July 16).

A complete rundown of all activities is below. The 2020 Drillers TCL season in presented by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

The Drillers have gone 4-2 at ONEOK Field so far this season.

Overall, they have a 7-5 record and are tied with the Sod Dogs atop the North Division standings of the TCL.

In the TCL, the top two finishers in each division will qualify for the playoffs.

Tickets for all six games in the homestand, and all games this season, are available at the stadium ticket office, but fans are encouraged to buy their tickets online, or by calling (918)744-5901.

Tuesday, July 14. . . vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 5:45 PM for Season Members and at 6:15 PM for all others

2 WORKS FOR YOU $2 TUESDAY

It is the last 2 Works For You $2 Tuesday for 2020. Come to ONEOK Field and enjoy $2 General Admission Lawn Tickets. and select $2 concession items such as: hot dogs, 16oz Pepsi, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and bags of popcorn. In addition, Mazzio's Go Pizzas will be $2 off. Busch Light will also be just $2 per serving, but only from 6-8 pm. $2 Tuesday is brought to you by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 Works for You and 97.5 KMOD.

Wednesday, July 15 . . . vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 5:45 PM for Season Members and at 6:15 PM for all others

PAWS & $3 WHITE CLAWS

It's our final Paws and $3 White Claws for 2020 and it's your last chance to bring your furry friend to a game. All dogs will be admitted free through the Oil Derrick and First Base Entrances with proof of proper vaccination and shot records. Dogs will be allowed in the grass berms in both left and right fields and in the Budweiser Terrace. In addition, fans ages 21 and over will be able to enjoy White Claws for only $3 per serving. It's courtesy of City Vet Hospital, City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, 2 Works for You and 106.1 The Twister.

T hursday, July 16. . . vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 5:45 PM for Season Members and at 6:15 PM for all others

THIRSTY THURSDAY

The homestand continues with the last Thirsty Thursday of the season. Fans can enjoy $2 sodas, and fans ages 21 and over, can also get Budweiser and Bud Light beers for only $2 per serving. The Drillers series finale is brought to you by Bud Light, FOX23, 103.3 The Eagle, News 102.3 & AM740 KRMG.

Friday, July 17. . . vs. Texarkana Twins (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 5:45 PM for Season Members and at 6:15 PM for all others

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It is our first Friday Night Fireworks game of the year, and you will not want to miss it! After the game, we will cap the night with a large Fireworks Spectacular. Due to social distancing restrictions, tickets are limited so get them while you can. Brought to you by Williams, FOX23, Mix96.5 & K95.5.

Saturday, July 18. . . vs. Texarkana Twins (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 5:45 PM for Season Members and at 6:15 PM for all others

TULSA'S CHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS

For the second consecutive night fans can enjoy a HUGE post-game Firework Show. Once again, due to social distancing restrictions, tickets are limited so get them while you can. Presented by Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Tulsa's Channel 8.

Sunday, July 19. . . vs. Texarkana Twins (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 5:45 PM for Season Members and at 6:15 PM for all others

FAMILY FUNday SUNDAY/STAR WARS NIGHT/KIDS RUN THE BASES

Our first Family FUNday Sunday features the always popular Star Wars Night. Fans will have the opportunity to see their favorite Star Wars characters. In addition, we will have Star Wars trivia and movie clips on the video board throughout the night. Also, following the game, kids will have the opportunity to run the bases. Family FUNday Sunday is presented by PSO, Green Country Chevy Dealers and Tulsa's Channel 8.

