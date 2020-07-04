Generals Drop Home Opener to Bombers

July 4, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Victoria Generals News Release





The Victoria Generals watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 7-3 loss to the Brazos Valley Bombers on Friday night.

The Brazos Valley Bombers scored on a double by Sam Thompson in the first inning, they got things started when Thompson doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. The Bombers scored one run in the 2nd, 5th, 6th, and two runs in the 9th leading them to the victory.

The Generals tried to get back into the game grabbing one run in the 1st inning. They also scored in the 3rd and 7th innings.

Logan Teske got the win for Brazos Valley Bombers. He lasted three innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out two. Zach Poe, John Cheatwood, and Pepper Jones all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.

Kelby Weyler and Tatrow all collected multiple hits for The Brazos Valley Bombers.

Isaac Ponce took the loss for Victoria Generals. He allowed three hits and two runs over one inning, striking out one and walking zero. Alec Cruz came in and pitched incredibly well for four innings, giving up one earned run. Jonathan Jones and Dylan Turner also pitched tonight.

The story of the game for the Generals were errors and runners left on base. The Generals had six errors in the game, and they left tons of runners on base.

Sam Haley, Hobbs Price, Tuffy Dornburg, Jose Diaz, Brandon Broughton, and Payton Robertson each collected one hit to lead Victoria Generals.

Brazos Valley Bombers totaled eight hits.

Tomorrow the Generals look to get back in the win column in game two of this three game series. Tomorrow is a FREE TICKET NIGHT and special jersey auction presented by Sherer Kunota and TISD internet. We hope to see everyone at the ballpark for a great 4th of July!

