Generals Bounce Back to Even Series with the Bombers

July 4, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Victoria Generals News Release





The Victoria Generals bats woke back up tonight as they beat the Brazos Valley Bombers 7-5.

The Generals took the lead in the bottom of the 1st on a Bryce Grizzaffi shot over the left field wall, making the lead at the time 2-1. Jose Diaz then extended the Generals lead in the bottom of the 2nd with an RBI single to right field making the lead 3-1.

The Bombers responded in the top of the 4th taking the lead in a three-run inning that included back-to-back triples; making the score 4-3.

In the bottom of the 5th inning the Generals took the lead for good with three runs making the lead 6 to 3. Both teams would go on to add a run, the Generals with one in the next inning, and Bombers in the 8th.

Caleb Cannon got the start for the Generals tonight. He went three innings giving up four runs. The winning pitcher for tonight was Bryce Galvan going three innings giving up no runs. Trey Valka gets the save for tonight going three innings as did his counterparts, giving up one run.

Tomorrow, July 5th, the Victoria Generals will take on the Brazos Valley Bombers for the final game of the series Sunday night with another FREE TICKET NIGHT presented by Marco Porras with Re/Max Land and Homes. Come out and catch the action with gates opening at 6pm and first pitch at 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.