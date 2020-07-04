Twins Pitching Turns Around as New Series Starts

Texarkana, TX - The Twins keep getting better as they started a new series with the Tulsa Drillers tonight, but this time it was the pitching rotation that had improvement. Jared Roberts and Josh Salinas combined for a remarkable pitching performance tonight in the Twins 3-2 loss.

Both teams came out of the gate flying tonight as the Texarkana Twins opened things up against the Tulsa Drillers tonight. The Drillers got things started with a bang when Cam Chick hit a lead off homerun on the very first pitch of the game, giving the drillers a very early advantage. The drillers would go on to score two more runs in the second inning, but they were shut down in the next seven innings, as Jared Roberts and Josh Salinas threw a combined pitching gem from the 3rd inning through the end of the game. Jared Roberts started the game tonight, throwing six strikeouts through as many innings, while only giving up two earned runs. Roberts had the longest outing for the Twins all season.

The Twins continue to improve their hitting, as they scored two runs, compared to the Drillers three. Ricardo Leonett made his first appearance of the 2020 season for the Twins tonight, and his presence was definitely felt by both teams. Leonett had a big double in the third inning, and scored not long after when Tyler Trovinger knocked him in with a single. Leonett also got to show off his arm as he threw Cam Chick out as Chick was trying to steal second. Charlie Welch also contributed in the 9th inning, when he walked, and then got knocked home by a sacrifice fly from Seth Hopkins. Tyler Trovinger ended the game 2-3, with two singles and a walk, and Austin Colon ended 2-4 with two singles.

