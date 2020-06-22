Generals Dominate Test Baseball in 17-1 Victory

The Victoria Generals were in control from start to finish in their second game of a two game series with Test Baseball.

The Generals hitters came alive tonight as they scored 17 runs on 11 hits. It all started in the bottom of the 1st inning when Sam Haley singled up the middle and would later come around to score on a Mike Williams sacrifice fly.

The Generals would then go on to score eight runs in the third, two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and sixth, followed by a four run 7th inning.

The Generals once again went with a revolving door at pitcher. Caleb Cannon started things off with two clean innings of work, followed by Isaac Ponce, Zac Leigh, AJ Irvin, Kameron Wheeler, Jack Engelmann, Brennan Smith and Zach Smith, who each threw one inning. The Generals pitchers were on fire here tonight only surrendering one unearned run.

The Generals will be back in action on Tuesday, June 23rd when they will play their second intersquad of the preseason. All preseason games will be FREE ADMISSION courtesy of Homewood Suites. The game will be broadcasted if you are unable to attend. We are just a week away from regular season baseball, get excited and come out to Riverside Stadium!!

