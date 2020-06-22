RoughRiders Announce Coaching Staff and Roster for Texas Collegiate League

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders announced the coaching staff and initial roster for its inaugural Texas Collegiate League (TCL) season slated to start on the road on June 30th.

The TCL RoughRiders will be led by manager Jorge Hernandez. Hernandez is entering his 14th year with the Miami Marlins organization after spending the past five as infield coordinator. "I am looking forward to working with these young collegiate players and sharing my experience and knowledge to help them further develop their baseball skills," said Hernandez.

Jorge was recognized as the Miami Marlins Development Coach of the Year in 2009 followed by the Gulf Coast League Manager of the Year in 2010. Hernandez's coaching career began in 1993 at the University of Mobile where he served as the hitting coach. He moved to professional baseball coaching ranks in 2004 where he served as the hitting coach for the Pensacola Pelicans in the American Association.

Hernandez will be joined on staff by pitching coach, Dennis Cook. Cook spent 12 seasons in Major League Baseball where he had a career 3.91 ERA and played on two World Series Champions teams - Florida Marlins (1997) and the Anaheim Angels (2002). Cook has served as manager of the Swedish National Team (2007-2013), pitching coach for the German National Team (2016) and Italian National Team (2017-2018). He most recently served as the pitching coach of Chatham in the Cape Cod League.

Serving as the RoughRiders hitting coach will be Edmond, Oklahoma native, Matt Dean. Dean was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 13th round of the 2011 Major League Baseball amateur draft. He spent nine seasons in professional baseball where he racked up several accolades including: 2013 Appalachian League Batting Title, 2014 Midwest League All-Star, and 2015 Florida State League Home Run leader.

The TCL RoughRiders initial roster is comprised of 29 college athletes representing 16 programs across six states (Arizona, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington). Of the 29 players, 20 played high school baseball in the state of Texas. Two North Texas schools, Texas Christian University and Dallas Baptist University, will each have four players on this summer's roster.

