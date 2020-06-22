Cane Cutters Ink Two from Nicholls State

June 22, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Acadiana Cane Cutters News Release





Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters announced today they have added two Nicholls State players to their roster in anticipation of the 2020 Texas Collegiate League season. After a shortened spring due to COVID-19 concerns, freshman outfielder Caleb Hill and Paris Junior College transfer Josh Mancuso join the Cane Cutters for the summer.

A product of Grandview High School in Midlothian, Texas, Hill made five appearances for the Colonels in his debut season and competed in the 2020 College Summer Baseball Invitational in early June as part of Team Freedom where he went 4-for-8 with five walks and roped in six RBIs during the tournament. Hill was a two-time all-district honoree and an All-State Honorable mention at Grandview and hit .400 as a junior with a .564 on-base percentage, 15 RBI and 42 runs scored.

Mancuso, who signed with Nicholls at the end of the 2020 season, will make his debut with the Colonels in 2021. The lefty from Anderson, Texas joins Acadiana after a shortened season with Paris JC, throwing 11 innings in five appearances for the Dragons with a 7.36 ERA. Mancuso was a full-time reliever for PJC as a freshman in 2019, throwing 28.2 innings in 19 appearances and completing 33 strikeouts with a 5.97 ERA. The sophomore finished his junior college career averaging 10.36 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Acadiana Cane Cutters will open the 2020 season at home on Tuesday, June 30 against the Victoria Generals at Fabacher Field. Game time is 7:00pm and thanks to the good people at Linear Controls, admission to Opening Night is complimentary. An Opening Day tailgate party kicks off at 5:30 p.m. All home games will begin at 7:00pm and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. For information on tickets, promotions, advertising, and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's Web site at www.canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters office at (337) 451-6582.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.