Generals Claim 2018 Southern League Championship with 3-2 Victory

September 15, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Jackson Generals (3-1) were crowne?d the 2018 Southern League Champions on Saturday night at MGM Park with their 3-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (1-3). Domingo Leyba was named the Southern League Championship Series MVP.

Jackson jumped out to a 2-0 lead just two batters into the game when Kevin Medrano belted a two-run home run over the right field wall. RHP Trey Supak settled in for Biloxi after the home run, keeping the Generals off the board throughout the rest of his outing. The righty pitched into the sixth inning, striking out four.

Biloxi halved their deficit in the fourth thanks to a solo home run from Troy Stokes Jr. off starter RHP Emilio Vargas. It was the lone run allowed by Vargas, as LHP Miguel Aguilar came out for the sixth. Three consecutive one-out singles by Stokes, Trent Grisham and Keston Hiura plated the tying run for Biloxi.

Both sides stayed scoreless to the ninth inning. Jackson put together a one-out threat against RHP Nate Griep (L, 0-1). Marty Herum singled before Griep struck out Jay Gonzalez for the second out. Dominic Miroglio put runners at first and second with a single of his own, before Evan Marzilli provided the game-winning, pinch-hit double down the right field line to put Jackson up 3-2.

RHP Kevin Ginkel (S, 1) followed RHP Michael Blazek's (W, 1-0) scoreless eighth inning with a 1-2-3 ninth, sealing the championship for the Generals.

