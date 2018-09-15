Early Runs Bury Shuckers in Game Three of Championship Series

BILOXI, MS - The Jackson Generals (2-1) scored five runs in the third inning on Friday night, jumping to an early 5-0 advantage on their way to a 12-7 victory in Game Three of the Southern League Championship Series. With the loss, the Biloxi Shuckers (1-2) must win Game Four on Saturday night to force a decisive fifth game on Sunday and keep their championship hopes alive.

After a two-hour rain delay held up the start of the contest, the ga?me turned in Jackson's favor when the Shuckers left the bases loaded in the bottom of the second. The Generals exploded in the top of the third for five runs against starter RHP Thomas Jankins (L, 0-1). Kevin Medrano singled in the first run of the game which was followed up by a three-run home run off the bat of Domingo Leyba. Rudy Flores then went back-to-back, socking a longball to right-centerfield to make it 5-0.

Jackson added another tally in the fourth inning, and the 6-0 lead was enough breathing room for RHP Justin Donatella (W, 1-0). The Generals' starter pushed his scoreless innings streak to 27 frames dating back to the regular season, holding the Shuckers off the board for the first six innings. Donatella departed in the seventh, leaving a pair of runners on the base paths, both of whom came in to score on a Max McDowell double, making it an 8-2 game at the time.

The two sides kept the runs coming late in the game, combining to score 13 runs over the final three innings. After each team plated two in the seventh, Jackson grabbed four unearned runs in the top of the eighth, while the Shuckers used a McDowell two-run home run as part of a three-run frame. The Biloxi catcher collected four RBIs on the night.

Looking to force a Game Five, the Shuckers hand the ball to RHP Trey Supak (0-0, 3.00) on Saturday night at 6:35 PM CT. Jackson sends RHP Emilio Vargas (0-1, 16.20) to the mound looking to clinch a Southern League Title. Special for the postseason, the Shuckers will have $5 draft and bottled beers on Saturday night, and tickets for the Mercedes-Benz Club are available for $28.

