General Admission Tickets Priced at $4.90 Today

Today (April 4, 2023) the Sea Dogs are offering "Dime-a Degree" ticket pricing. The 9:00 AM temperature at Hadlock Field was 49 degrees, therefore all General Admission Tickets will be sold for $4.90 today.

General Admission tickets are normally $11.00 for adults and $8.00 for kids & seniors.

The specially priced tickets will be available at the Hadlock Field ticket office, by phone at 207-879-9500, and online at www.seadogs.com. The Hadlock Field ticket office closes at 5:00 PM for phone and in-person sales. However, the offer will be available online at www.seadogs.com until 11:59 PM on Friday.

There is no limit on the number of tickets purchased and all general admission tickets for any 2023 Sea Dogs home game are eligible for the special rate. Group ticket purchases are also eligible for this special rate; providing payment in full is received.

