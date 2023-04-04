2023 Fightin Phils Break Camp Roster Announced

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, have announced their preliminary roster for the start of the 2023 season. Reading's roster will feature a strong balance of youth and experience. Multiple players return to Reading for another season, including tons of Phillies top prospects.

The initial Reading Fightin Phils roster to start the 2023 season is as follows:

Pitchers (16): RHP Mick Abel, RHP Andrew Baker, LHP Josh Hendrickson, RHP Christian Hernandez, LHP Keylan Killgore, RHP Max Kuhns, LHP Taylor Lehman, RHP Adam Leverett, LHP Ethan Lindow, RHP Zach Linginfelter, RHP Tyler McKay, LHP David Parkinson, RHP Tyler Phillips, RHP Andrew Schultz, RHP Brett Schulze, and RHP Braden Zarbnisky.

Catchers (3): Herbert Iser, Max McDowell and Cody Roberts

Infielders (7): Cam Cannon, Oliver Dunn, Pedro Martinez, Nick Podkul, Wendell Rijo, Madison Stokes and McCarthy Tatum

Outfielders (5): Carlos De La Cruz, Matt Kroon, Baron Radcliff, Johan Rojas and Ethan Wilson

The roster features five players ranked within the Top-30 prospects in the Phillies organization. Mick Abel ranks second, Johan Rojas sixth, Carlos De La Cruz ninth, Ethan Wilson 14th and Andrew Baker 17th. All those players spent time in Reading last season.

Catch the 2023 R-Phils in action at FirstEnergy Stadium starting Tuesday, April 11, at 6:45 as Reading welcomes the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies). Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 610-370-BALL, online at rphils.com/tickets or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

