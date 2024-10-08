Gatineau Defender Maxim Tissot Announces Retirement at the End of the Season

October 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa captain Maxim Tissot

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa captain Maxim Tissot has today confirmed that he will retire from professional soccer at the end of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. Tissot, 32, started his journey to the top of Canadian soccer in his hometown of Aylmer, QC, and following an illustrious 12-year career, will be honoured ahead of Atlético's final Regular Season match at TD Place on Saturday, October 19 (KO 4pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

"Soccer has been my life since I was 14 years old. It has taken me from the parks of Aylmer to the international stage, fulfilling a dream that seemed impossible considering the soccer landscape at that time," Tissot said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey. All the teams, staff, coaches, players, supporters and of course, my family and my fiancé. Now, it's time to focus on my growing family and give my body and mind the rest they deserve. While bittersweet, I look back on my career with joy and pride, forever connected to the beautiful game. Until we meet again."

Local defender Tissot wearing the captain's armband at TD Place (credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

Tissot left home at 14 years old and became the second-ever player to sign for MLS side Montréal Impact's (now known as CF Montréal) academy and the first academy graduate to score for the club. He has lifted two Canadian Championship trophies, won the NASL Soccer Bowl, was crowned CPL champion with Forge FC in the Island Games (scoring in the final) and was most recently crowned CPL Regular Season champion with Atlético Ottawa in 2022.

The 32-year-old left-back also has 13 caps for the Canadian Men's National Team, featuring in the Gold Cup, World Cup qualifiers and International friendlies, providing two assists.

Having played for the Ottawa Fury, Tissot returned to the nation's capital ahead of the 2022 season in a key acquisition for Atlético who would go on to be crowned Regular Season Champions. During his two years with Atlético, Tissot scored six goals and provided six assists in 59 appearances.

Tissot will be honoured ahead of Atlético's final home match of the 2024 CPL Regular Season, as Ottawa takes on Vancouver FC at TD Place. Atlético also has a guaranteed home match in this year's playoffs.

