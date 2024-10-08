9-Year-Old Boy Enjoys Moment of a Lifetime at York United FC

October 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







Damon Farbod is a lively and outgoing nine-year-old. But, he's been battling serious health issues since he was just three months old. After being born prematurely, Damon was diagnosed with autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD), a rare and serious form of polycystic kidney disease.

Through the years, there have been many emergency hospital visits, and there is the inevitability of a kidney transplant in Damon's teenage years. It's been a tough process for the entire family.

But through all of that, Damon has displayed an abundance of spirit, strength and bravery. A soccer obsessive, he's unable to play on a team with friends. Still, he doesn't get down about it. Instead, he tries to figure out ways to adapt. In fact, he recently persuaded many of his friends and their families to participate and donate in the Walk To End PKD, organized and executed by the PKD Foundation of Canada, where the overall sum raised was an incredible $31,000.

A native of Maple, Ont, Damon's local team is York United FC and the club wanted to create an unforgettable experience for him at their recent Canadian Premier League game against Atletico Ottawa.

Not only did Damon visit the locker room before the game, he was named as honorary captain and led both teams onto the field.

And when match referee Yusri Rudolf blew the whistle to start the game, it was Damon's chance to live out an ultimate fantasy.

With all of York Lions Stadium cheering him on, he dribbled all the way to the net, conjured a spectacular finish to shoot past goalkeeper Thomas Vincensini and then celebrated with his new team-mates.

An inspirational moment for an inspirational boy.

