Gastonia Offense Breaks Out; Four Home Runs Power the Club to First Series W of 2024

April 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Despite owning a 2-1 record heading into Sunday's matchup with Southern Maryland, the Gastonia offense had been lackluster. The team was hitting just .221 with a league-worst seven walks through the three games.

And the offense came alive in the fourth and final game against the Blue Crabs.

Jake Gatewood hit two of the Club's four homers, as Gastonia won 9-7 to take the opening series.

Gatewood's home runs came on back-to-back pitches he saw - one being a solo shot in the sixth, and the other being an eventual game-winning three-run blast in the seventh.

The third baseman's been making adjustments at the plate, and they certainly paid off on Sunday.

"I kinda went back to what I did in high school," Gatewood said. "It just felt natural, it just felt [like] who I was. My identity as a hitter."

Gatewood went to high school in Clovis, California, where he was drafted in the first round by the Milwaukee Brewers. The infielder was taken 41st in the 2014 MLB draft, so naturally his adjustments would mimic those of the approach that helped him get him the incredible selection.

The shots to left-center were two of three hits Gatewood recorded in the contest.

Gatewood is now hitting 4-for-14 (.286) with a team-best two walks to go along with the power numbers from Sunday.

The other two Gastonia homers were hit by Kevin Watson and Matt McDermott.

Watson played 86 games for Inland Empire last year, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Despite driving in 40 runs, not one was via the long ball.

In Game 3 of 2024, Watson hit his first dinger - a first-inning solo homer that the lefty pulled off southpaw Neil Lang.

McDermott hit the second of the four, homering in the second frame to give Gastonia a 3-2 advantage.

After the teams continued trading big flies, two of them being by Southern Maryland leadoff hitter Payton Eeles, Gatewood stepped up to the plate in the seventh. Last time up, he gave Gastonia a 6-5 lead.

The Blue Crabs had taken the lead right back in the top of the seventh, as Eeles hit the later of his two blasts off lefty Jake Miednik. He knocked in two with the opposite-field moonshot, and put his team in front 7-6.

Part of Gatewood's approach aided him as he looked 60 feet 6 inches away at right-hander Jason Creasy.

"Just getting ready on time," Gatewood said. "Being ready to hit from pitch one. And the last at-bat, it was the first pitch."

It was an absolute no-doubter. It also happened with two men on base - Watson, who singled. And Justin Wylie, who was plunked by a pitch.

Gatewood capped off his 3-for-4 afternoon by giving Gastonia a 9-7 edge, which ended up being the final score.

German-born Phoenix Sanders retired all six batters he faced, and Gabe Klobosits recorded his first save of the season.

Gastonia took the series, improving to 3-1. The Club will now host the York Revolution for three games, the first being at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

