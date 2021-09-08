Gastonia Holds down Rockers 4-2

September 8, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Three Gastonia pitchers combined to limit the High Point Rockers to just three hits as the Honey Hunters posted a 4-2 win on Wednesday night at Truist Point.

High Point (19-12) maintains a one game lead over West Virginia (18-1) in the race for the Atlantic League's South Division second half race.

Stephen Cardullo hit a one out double in the second but was stranded on second. Jerry Downs singled in the fourth but was left on base.

High Point scored twice in the fifth inning. J.R. DiSarcina and Jared Mitchell drew one-out walks and moved to second and third on an infield groundout by Johnny Field. Michael Martinez then singled to score both runners.

Gastonia took an early lead in the top of the first when lead-off hitter Boog Powell was safe on an error, moved to second on a walk and scored on a single by Alexi Amarista. The Honey Hunters scored two more in the second for a 3-0 lead. Ryan Cordell blasted a solo home run and then Reece Hampton singled, was sacrificed to second and scored on a fielder's choice.

Amarista launched a solo homer to lead off the third and give Gastonia a 4-0 lead.

Euclides Leyer (2-0) came on in relief of starter Austin Glorius in the fifth inning and held the Rockers without a hit over the next 3.1 innings. Leyer walked one and struck out six in earning the win. Jose Jose retired the Rockers in order in the ninth to earn his third save.

High Point's Bryce Hensley (6-8) went six innings and allowed all four runs on nine hits and a pair of walks.

High Point and Gastonia will conclude their three-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Truist Point.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.