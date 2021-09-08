Enrollment Open for Second York Hiring Fair September 28

(York, Pa.) - SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK and the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) announced today they will host a second York Hiring Fair and are now accepting enrollments from area companies looking to hire.

Following up on their extremely successful hiring fair in June, the two organizations will again match up companies and candidates on Tuesday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park in downtown York.

Like its predecessors the three years prior, this year's earlier Hiring Fair drew more than 60 area companies to the ballpark's concourse for one-on-one conversations and information exchanges with York area residents seeking everything from first-time employment to the next steps in their careers.

Organizers again invite everything from staffing companies, package and delivery organizations, and nursing and rehabilitation corporations to financial service companies, food and beverage corporations, equipment providers, and many employers in between to register for a booth in this second Hiring Fair. The September 28 event will also feature employers who will consider formerly incarcerated applicants on a case by case basis.

"As successful as our June event was, there is still a need in our area for high-quality candidates for many terrific openings," said YCEA President & CEO Kevin Schreiber. "We have heard from many businesses that are eager to meet with Yorkers and discuss the opportunities they have for them, so we are more than happy to make more of those conversations happen.

Schreiber reiterated that the ballpark's open air, large amount of space, and proximity to public transportation by bus make for an ideal setting for this second event. He again stressed that employers should be assured that precautions will be taken to make the event safe for all participants. All attendees and businesses, he added, will be expected to follow all current CDC guidelines.

"This is one of the pleasures of being York's true hometown radio station," said WOYK General Manager Darrell Henry. "We are proud that our partnership with the YCEA has been a helpful resource for businesses in our area and look forward to offering that resource again on September 28."

PeoplesBank Park is located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in downtown York and accessible by Rabbit Transit Route 2 and Route 6.

