Gastonia Defeats Lexington, Claims Best Winning Percentage (.730) in Any Half in ALPB History

July 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - Gastonia closed out the first half by winning eight straight games, improving to 46-17 and owning the best winning percentage (.730) in a single half in the history of the Atlantic League.

The win to clinch the honors of "best half in league history" was on Friday night, with Gastonia defeating Lexington, 4-2.

The Club mustered up just two hits and didn't score over the first five innings in the series opener against the Legends. The offense then broke out for four runs on four hits in the sixth off Lexington starter Dustin Beggs.

Justin Wylie hit a two-run double and Clint Coulter knocked in two with a single to give Gastonia a 4-1 lead.

Ian McKinney held the Legends to just the one run, going six innings in a strong performance Friday night. The player-coach allowed just three hits, walked one and struck out six in the outing, picking up the win.

McKinney utilized the high fastball well in two-strike counts, as he recorded three of his first four strikeouts with the elevated heater. He was relieved by two pitchers who made their Gastonia debuts.

Richie Dell and Paul Hall Jr. were both signed and activated for Friday's contest. And they each pitched scoreless frames in relief of McKinney. Dell pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, and Hall Jr. allowed one baserunner in the eighth, keeping the Club leading by three runs.

Phoenix Sanders allowed a run in the ninth, but was able to record the final out to pick up his 11th save of the season.

Gastonia finished the first half 29 games over .500, winning 73% of its games - a feat that hasn't been done before in the 26 years the ALPB has been around. The previous record holder was Southern Maryland, who had a .727 winning percentage in a half in 2022. Gastonia was able to top that at .730.

The Club won 16 of its 19 series, recorded seven walk-offs and took eight out of nine games against its rival High Point Rockers throughout the dominant first half.

The second half starts on Saturday, with Gastonia taking on Lexington at 7 p.m.

