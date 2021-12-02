Gary Jones Hired to be Next Mud Hens Manager

TOLEDO, OH - The Detroit Tigers and Toledo Mud Hens announced today that Gary Jones has been hired as the 2022 manager of the Toledo Mud Hens, the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate. Jones becomes the ninth person to manage the Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field and the 57th in Toledo baseball history.

The 61-year-old native of Henderson, Texas has been the skipper of the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs since the 2018 season, including a 53-75 record from the 2021 season. In his career, Jones has nine years of managerial experience in Triple-A with stops in Pawtucket and Edmonton. He owns a career Triple-A record of 653-614 in those nine campaigns. Prior to managing the IronPigs, Jones was the third base coach of the Chicago Cubs from 2014-2017, including the 2016 World Series Championship team.

When asked about his recent hiring as the Mud Hens manager, Jones said, "I'm very excited to join the Tigers organization and to be coming to Toledo. The Mud Hens have a beautiful stadium and great fans that I have always enjoyed when I have come in with visiting ball clubs. I am looking forward to getting there and working with a great staff."

Jones started his managerial career at 29 years old when he managed the Oakland A's rookie level team. Within five years, he managed his first Triple-A team when he took over in Edmonton after leading the Huntsville Stars to the AA Championship. Jones then led the Trappers to back-to-back PCL Championships in 1996 and 1997. Jones was named Manager of the Year in both of those championship seasons in Edmonton. He has led a team to an above .500 record ten times, while owning a career record of 1,243-1,177.

"Having someone with the expertise that Gary brings to the Triple-A level is exciting," says Erik Ibsen, Toledo Mud Hens Executive Vice President and General Manager. "He knows what it takes to be successful while at the same time, continuing to develop players that will help both the Mud Hens and the Detroit Tigers during the course of the season. We are excited to welcome Gary to Toledo."

Prior to becoming a manager, Jones reached the Triple-A level as a player, spending parts of three years in the PCL with Tacoma. He started his playing career as a member of the Cubs organization and also spent time in the Oakland A's minor league system.

Jones replaces Tom Prince, who led the Hens to a record of 74-56 and the Triple-A East Midwest Division title in his only season at the helm.

The Mud Hens open the 2022 season at Fifth Third Field against the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday, April 5 at 4:05 p.m.

