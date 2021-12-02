Bats Schedule to Remain Unchanged with MLB Lockout

With the MLB lockout beginning Thursday, the Cincinnati Reds have provided the following statement for the upcoming season:

"While we remain hopeful there will be a full 2022 Major League season without disruption, the upcoming minor league season will be unaffected. The Reds will continue to hold minicamps, minor league spring training and extended spring training for players who are not on a 40-man roster, for players who are not signed to a Major League contract and for players who are not Major League free agents. The club will operate uninterrupted its minor league operations in Cincinnati and in Louisville and will continue to invest heavily in the minor league system. As Major League Baseball continues its best efforts to reach an agreement by offering a set of compromises aimed at addressing the Players Association's stated concerns in a manner fair to both sides, the Reds remain committed to their plan of developing the young talent you soon will see playing in Cincinnati. For more information, please see www.mlb.com/update."

In short, the Bats' Triple-A season will operate as scheduled, regardless of the lockout situation.

The only change the Bats may potentially face is the available players for the team's roster, should the lockout extend into the Major League season.

Tickets are available at BatsBaseball.com.

