Game Times Announced for 2023 Shuckers' Home Games

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, have announced game times for all 69 home games for the 2023 regular season.

For most Tuesday through Friday games in the 2023 season, first pitch at MGM Park will be at 6:35 pm. The Shuckers will play three Wednesday morning games at 11:05 am on April 26 against the Mississippi Braves, May 10 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and June 21 against the Chattanooga Lookouts. On the Tuesday night prior to each of those contests, first pitch comes at 6:05 pm.

New for 2023, all Saturday home games will start at 6:05 pm. Biloxi will play at 1:05 pm on Sundays from April 16 to May 14, before moving the start time back to 5:05 pm beginning on May 28. The Shuckers will have one Monday game in 2023, hosting the Mississippi Braves on July 3 at 6:35 pm, and Biloxi closes out the regular season on Sunday, September 17 against the Montgomery Biscuits at 1:05 pm.

Group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

Prior to the start of the 2023 Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic as Mississippi State matches up with Nicholls State on Tuesday, March 14 and the University of Louisiana on Wednesday, March 15. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster or at the MGM Park Box Office during normal business hours.

