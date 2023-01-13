Mississippi Braves to Host Pair of Job Fairs

PEARL - The Mississippi Braves will hold a pair of job fairs on Thursday, January 26, from 5-7 pm and Saturday, February 11, from 10 am to 1 pm. to fill part-time game day positions for the 2023 season. The job fair will take place in the Farm Bureau Grill at Trustmark Park. Interviews will be conducted that day for seasonal, part-time positions.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly, and dependable and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Trustmark Park. Those interested in a position with the M-Braves can see a listing of jobs below:

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends, and some holidays.

Bartender

Bat Boy/Girl

Camera Operator

Catering Food Prep

Clean Up / Custodial

Concession Stand Attendant

Concession Stand Cook

Dishwasher

Fun Zone Attendants

Grounds Crew

Host/Hostesses

Kitchen Prep Staff

Line Cooks

Mascot

Merchandise Store Attendant

Parking Attendant

Press Box Staff - baseball stats crew

Promotions Team

Restaurant Wait Staff

Suite Attendants

Ticket Seller

Ticket Taker

Usher

Video Production Crew

