Mississippi Braves to Host Pair of Job Fairs
January 13, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release
PEARL - The Mississippi Braves will hold a pair of job fairs on Thursday, January 26, from 5-7 pm and Saturday, February 11, from 10 am to 1 pm. to fill part-time game day positions for the 2023 season. The job fair will take place in the Farm Bureau Grill at Trustmark Park. Interviews will be conducted that day for seasonal, part-time positions.
Applicants should be energetic, friendly, and dependable and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Trustmark Park. Those interested in a position with the M-Braves can see a listing of jobs below:
All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends, and some holidays.
Bartender
Bat Boy/Girl
Camera Operator
Catering Food Prep
Clean Up / Custodial
Concession Stand Attendant
Concession Stand Cook
Dishwasher
Fun Zone Attendants
Grounds Crew
Host/Hostesses
Kitchen Prep Staff
Line Cooks
Mascot
Merchandise Store Attendant
Parking Attendant
Press Box Staff - baseball stats crew
Promotions Team
Restaurant Wait Staff
Suite Attendants
Ticket Seller
Ticket Taker
Usher
Video Production Crew
