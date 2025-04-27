GAME RECAP - Vancouver Warriors vs. Rochester Knighthawks

April 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver is headed to the Semifinals after a 15-10 win over Rochester, powered by an 11-point night from Keegan Bal!

