GAME RECAP - Saskatchewan Rush vs Halifax Thunderbirds

May 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
The Nest in Halifax was silenced in Game 1 of the Semifinals with the Saskatchewan Rush handily beating the Thunderbirds 16-7. Austin Shanks led with a sock trick.
