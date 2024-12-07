GAME RECAP - San Diego Seals vs Georgia Swarm
December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
It was an overtime THRILLER in Georgia as the Swarm take down the Seals 13-12.
Spoiler: Lyle led with 4 goals. Bomberry led with 4 assists.
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 7, 2024
