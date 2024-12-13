GAME RECAP - Rochester Knighthawks vs Vancouver Warriors
December 13, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video
The Vancouver Warriors take down Rochester 9-7 in front of 9,934 fans at Rogers Arena.
