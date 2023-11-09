Game Preview

It's Veterans Night presented by WOW! Internet! There will be $3 Beer deals throughout the night!

The Season Ticket Holder Item of the Game is our Pucks and Stripes Shirt and our Salute The Troops Puck! Take advantage of this great deal by visiting our merchandise stands!

Jersey off the back for tonight is captain Dom Procopio! J.O.B is ONLINE ONLY NOW!

Doors will open for Season Ticket Holders at 5:30 and at 6:00 PM for the General Public! The STH door is located in the hallway near the Huntsville Havoc front office!

Cash is ONLY accepted at Havoc merchandise and Chuck-a-puck.

Parking at the Von Braun Center is $10!

