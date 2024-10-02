Game Preview: Soo in Town Thursday

October 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires and the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds are set to face off in what promises to be an exciting OHL matchup. Both teams are looking to assert themselves in the Western Conference, making this a critical game early in the season.

TV: YourTV Windsor

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: AM800

Live Stats

Live Tweets

Head-to-Head:

The Spitfires and Spirit head into Wednesday's game with a 2-0-1-0 record while the Greyhounds are 0-2-0-0.

Wednesday's contest will be the first of six meetings this season between the two clubs (divisional matchup). Over the past five seasons, the Spitfires are 17-7-1-0 overall against the Greyhounds and 9-3-1-0 at the WFCU Centre.

During the 2023-24 season, the Greyhounds had the Spitfires number with Saginaw winning 5 of the 6 games.

Scouting the Windsor Spitfires

The Spitfires come into the game with a solid mix of veteran leadership and young talent. Their offense has been clicking, led by their dynamic forwards, who have consistently pressured opposing defenses. Their power play is a major strength, and they'll look to exploit any penalties taken by the Greyhounds.

Ethan Belchetz has been leading the charge with 8 points in 3 games (4g, 4a). He was named rookie of the week last week and is tied for first in OHL points.

Anthony Cristoforo leads the defence with 7 points (1g, 6a) and will look to continue filling the stats sheet.

Outwater, Lemieux and Morneau each have two goals and three assists to help supplement the scoring.

Ilya Protas (WSH) and AJ Spellacy (CHI) have both returned from NHL Camps and are expected to make their season debuts on Thursday night.

Scouting the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

The Greyhounds, known for their speed and offensive creativity, will be looking to outpace Windsor with their transition game. Sault Ste. Marie's forward group is young but skilled, and they have the ability to score in bunches.

Cloutier, Smith, Martin and Holub are all tied with 3 points each to lead the Greyhounds offence.

They lost their first two games by a score of 6-4 vs Saginaw and then 6-3 to the Sudbury Wolves.

Key Matchups

Goaltending Battle: Both teams will need their netminders to be at their best, as this game could easily turn into a high-scoring affair.

Special Teams: Windsor's power play versus Soo's penalty kill could be a deciding factor in the game.

Pace of Play: Sault Ste. Marie's speed against Windsor's physical play will be a contrast worth watching. Whoever controls the tempo will have a significant advantage.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.