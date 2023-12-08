Game Preview: Havoc vs Bulls

December 8, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







Game #75: Havoc vs Bulls

When:Friday, December 8th at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Pelham Civic Complex

Watch: FloHockey

Radio: Bulls Radio Feed

Live Stats: SPHL Game Center

Birmingham Bulls

Huntsville Havoc

Record

9-4-1 (5-2-0 Home)

7-7-2 (4-3-2 Away)

Rank

3rd (19 Points)

6th (16 Points)

Power Play

26.5% (1st)

11.1% (9th)

Penalty Kill

87.8% (1st)

80.9% (6th)

Last 10 Games

7-2-1

4-5-1

What are the facts?

The Birmingham Bulls will take on the Huntsville Havoc at the Pelham Civic Complex for the fourth of eight meetings this season. The Bulls lead the series 2-1, but anything can happen in this heated in-state rivalry.

The Bulls began their season with a 0-1 loss to the Havoc at home. This was part of a 0-2 start for the Bulls that worried fans, but since then, the team has climbed the ranks, only losing three of their last ten. The Bulls traveled to Huntsville two weeks after the opening night loss and racked up back-to-back wins to take the lead in the series.

Birmingham is home to three of the top 20 scorers in the league: Drake Glover,Scott Donahue, & Nikita Kozyrev (see numbers below).

Bulls goalie Austin Lotz was placed on a 14-day IR last Friday before the team's series against the Mayhem in Macon, GA. Birmingham acquired Drennen Atherton from the Mayhem for future considerations. Atherton is a rookie from Winter Haven, FL, and began the 2023-2024 season with the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL).

Scoring Leaders

Assist Leaders

Drake Glover (10-6-16)

Scott Donahue (10 Assists, 15 Points)

Scott Donahue (5-10-15)

Nikita Kozyrev (10 Assists, 15 Points)

Nikita Kozyrev (5-10-15)

MacGregor Sinclair (9 Assists, 10 Points)

Player To Watch

Centerman Drake Glover is currently ranked #6 in the league for scoring and has scored in all but six of his appearances as a Birmingham Bull. Coming off a stellar weekend in Macon, Georgia, where he netted four goals in a 2-game series, Glover is set to make a mark in the upcoming game. "It was a good team win on Friday night," Glover said when asked about the trip to Macon. "We need to find a way to be more consistent from game to game." Glover's scoring prowess and consistency are undeniable, as reflected in his recent performance. Despite his individual success, he remains focused on the team's overall improvement, stressing the need for consistency from game to game.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 8, 2023

Game Preview: Havoc vs Bulls - Birmingham Bulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.