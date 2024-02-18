Game Preview: February 18 vs. Quad City

February 18, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers host the Quad City Storm for the last game of their 3-game series tonight for Friends and Family Night presented by A DJ Connection!

Doors: 3 p.m. CT | Puck Drop: 4:05 p.m. CT

Watch: FloHockey

Listen: Fox 101.1 The Fan

Tickets: https://icefly.co/3ULikAa

Ice Flyers Record: 17-20-1-1 (36 points, 7th)

Ice Flyers' Last Game: 3-2 loss to the Quad City Storm on Saturday, February 17.

Quad City Storm Record: 21-18-0-0 (42 points, 6th)

Quad City Storm's Last Game: 3-2 win over the Ice Flyers on Saturday, February 17.

ICE FLYERS FOUNDATION'S 50/50 WEEKEND JACKPOT

It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during game tonight, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!

Purchase raffle tickets: iff5050.org

50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Covenant Care

GAME RAFFLES

Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #55 Sean Gulka's jersey will be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with a team signed jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.

