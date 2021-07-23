Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (46-22) vs. Clearwater (34-34)

CLEARWATER THRESHERS (34-34) vs TAMPA TARPONS (46-22)

RHP Eduar Segovia (0-2, 5.87) vs. RHP Blas Castano (0-0, -.--)

Friday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 6:30 p.m.

Games #69 - Home Game #39 - Radio: N/A - Phone App: MiLB First Pitch

LAST TIME OUT: Clearwater scores 5 runs in the 7th to run away with a 9-3 victory over the Tarpons, taking a 2-1 series lead on Thursday night at GMS Field...Everson Pereira (3-for-4, 3 2Bs, BB, 2RBI) paced the offense by reaching base four times...RHP Beck Way (L, 1-1) started and struggled with command (2.0IP, 2H, 3ER, 6BB, 4K, 60P/26S)...RHP Blane Abeyta held Clearwater to 1ER over 3.2IP (4H, 2BB, 7K, WP) in relief...LHP Ryan Anderson logged a scoreless 2.1IP (1H, 2BB, 3K, 42P/26S) in relief.

PEREIRA STAYS STRONG: Despite an overall lackluster Tarpons' offense on Thursday night, OF Everson Pereira continued to shine with a trio of doubles, logging his seventh multi-hit game (fourth 3-hit game) since joining Tampa. The 20-year-old is batting .429/.500/.735 (21-for-49) with 3HR, 1 3Bs, 4 2Bs, 17RBI, 6BB and 11R in a matter of 12 games.

HAUVER'S HOT JULY: On Saturday, INF Trevor Hauver logged his third-straight multi-hit game, including his 8th HR of the season. After batting .227 with 0 HRs over 21 games in June, the 22-year-old has heated back up in July, batting .333/.477/.530 (22-for-66) with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 15R and 17BB in his 20 games played this month.

MARTIAN LANDING: Fresh off his appearance in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, OF Jasson Dominguez has been promoted from the Florida Complex League to the Tampa Tarpons. The 18-year-old entered the game for the American League as a pinch-hitter and finished 0-for-3 with a lineout and a pair of strikeouts, completing the game as the centerfielder. Dominguez batted .200/.407/.200 (4-for-20) with 5R, 1RBI, 6BB and 2SB over seven games with the FCL Yankees to begin his professional career. The Esperanza, Dominican Republic native is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Yankees organization by Baseball America.

VS. CLEARWATER: Tonight, the Tarpons will continue a six-game series against the Clearwater Threshers. Tampa currently leads the season-series, 5-4. The two clubs are scheduled to face off 24 times throughout the season.

400 CLUB: Tampa enters today with an MiLB-best 495 runs scored (7.28/G). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 391 runs (St. Lucie). Anthony Volpe (56R) currently leads the league in runs scored, with Austin Wells (2nd, 55R), Trevor Hauver (4th, 47R), Andres Chaparro (T-6th, 45R) and Pat DeMarco (T-10th, 42R) also ranking in the top 10.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (495), hits (599), RBI (452), doubles (131), triples (20), home runs (90), walks (410), AVG (.274), OBP (.398) and SLG (.476). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-10 RBI leaders in the league, including: Austin Wells (T-2nd, 51RBI), Anthony Volpe (4th, 49RBI),Trevor Hauver (5th, 48RBI) and Andres Chaparro (6th, 46RBI).

2021 PLAYOFFS: Minor League Baseball announced the restoration of a postseason schedule, including the Southeast League. The playoffs will feature one five-game series between the top two teams in the league (winning percentage), regardless of the division. The first two games of the series will be hosted by the 2-seed on 9/21 and 9/22. After an off day on 9/23, play will move to the home field of the 1-seed for the remainder of the series.

PLAYER/PITCHER OF THE WEEK: The Tampa Tarpons took both weekly awards for July 5th-11th, with RHP Randy Vasquez named Southeast League Pitcher of the Week and OF Everson Pereira named Southeast League Player of the Week. Vasquez made one start, logging a quality start with a scoreless 6.0IP (2H, 5K) in a win at Dunedin on July 9. Pereira batted .500 (9-for-18) with 2HR, 9RBI and 4R in his first week since being added from the Florida Complex League. Pereira becomes the fourth Tarpons player to win Player of the Week, joining INF Eric Wagaman (June 21-27), INF Anthony Volpe (May 31-June 6) and INF Trevor Hauver (May 4-9).

VOLPE WINS JUNE PLAYER OF THE MONTH: The Southeast League announced INF Anthony Volpe as Player of the Month for the month of June. Volpe batted .392/.515/.848 (31-for-79) with 9 doubles, 3 triples, 7HR, 22RBI, including a 15-game hitting streak from 6/2-19 (longest in the Southeast League). Volpe becomes the second Tarpons infielder to win a Player of the Month award in 2021, joining INF Trevor Hauver (May).

