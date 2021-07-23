Tonight's Tarpons vs. Threshers Game Ends Early Due to Lightning

July 23, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Clearwater Threshers has been called official after five complete innings due to lightning in the area. Tickets from tonight's game will not be redeemable for a future game.

The Tarpons will continue the series against the Threshers on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., presented by Fifth Third Bank. The Spectrum Dugout Club All-You-Can-Eat (& Drink) Package will remain as scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a mystery bobblehead. After the game, fans are invited to stay for a post game fireworks show, presented by Spectrum.

To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.tarponsbaseball.com. Tickets start at $6 and parking is always free.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.