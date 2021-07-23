Tonight's Tarpons vs. Threshers Game Ends Early Due to Lightning
July 23, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Clearwater Threshers has been called official after five complete innings due to lightning in the area. Tickets from tonight's game will not be redeemable for a future game.
The Tarpons will continue the series against the Threshers on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., presented by Fifth Third Bank. The Spectrum Dugout Club All-You-Can-Eat (& Drink) Package will remain as scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a mystery bobblehead. After the game, fans are invited to stay for a post game fireworks show, presented by Spectrum.
To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.tarponsbaseball.com. Tickets start at $6 and parking is always free.
