Game Notes: An Ice Flyers Christmas

December 23, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Last week, the Ice Flyers split their series against the Huntsville Havoc. Pensacola won an overtime thriller on Friday with Captain, Garrett Milan (7th goal this season), beating Huntsville's goaltender, Nick Latinovich. On Saturday, Huntsville jumped out to a 4-goal lead early in the game. Pensacola mounted a second period rally with a pair of power-play goals from Kolten Olynek (8th goal this season) and Garrett Milan (8th goal this season). However, the scoring fell quiet in the third period and Huntsville picked up their 6th win over Pensacola 4-2 (season record against HSV 2-5-0).

The Ice Flyers welcome the Birmingham Bulls to the Hangar tonight for a Christmas showdown. The Ice Flyers are sitting at .500 and are looking to break that trend with a string of wins leading into the new year. Standing in their way is the 5th-ranked Bulls coming off a Thursday night loss to the Macon Mayhem. Tonight's match up marks the third time these teams have faced off against each other this season. The series is tied up at 1-1, with each team winning their respective home game.

The Bulls are led by their red-hot winger, Michael Gillespie, who leads the league in points (33) and assists (21). Pensacola brings its own fire power with forwards Garrett Milan, Weiland Parrish, and Ivan Bondarenko placing in the league's top 20-point scorers. Milan looks to extend his goal streak to 4 games, while Parrish has racked up 5 points over the last 3 games (2 Goals, 3 Assists).

High-powered hockey isn't the only Christmas gift fans are receiving this year! The night will include tons of Christmas fun, with Santa making an appearance for pictures above section 110 and the first 1,000 fans in the arena taking home an Ice Flyers Christmas card!

