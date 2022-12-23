Broughman Called up to ECHL's Adirondack Thunder

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Friday that forward Travis Broughman has earned his first ECHL call-up to the Adridonack Thunder.

Broughman has been a force for the Rail Yard Dawgs in his first full professional season this year. Following his four-point outing against Knoxville on Wednesday, the rookie center had tallied a whopping eight goals and 14 assists for Roanoke, leading the team in points and leading all SPHL rookies in assists while ranking second in points. Broughman had initially signed with the team on March 18 last season out of SUNY-Oswego (NCAA-DIII). The six-foot-two forward recorded two goals and one assist in the final eight regular season games for the Dawgs last spring, then added another pair of goals and an assist during the President's Cup Playoffs. In three seasons at Oswego, the Richmond, Virginia native notched 41 goals and 37 assists in 77 total games, and was a team captain.

Roanoke will take on the Fayetteville Marksmen tonight at 7:05 p.m. EST at Berglund Center

