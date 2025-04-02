Game Changers Presented by SoFi: Juan Toscano-Anderson, Episode 2

April 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

In the second episode of Game Changers Presented by SoFi, the Official Bank of the NBA G League, Juan Toscano-Anderson returns to his hometown of Oakland during NBA All-Star Weekend to commentate for the NBA G League Dunk Contest-a full-circle moment for the former NBA champion. Juan reflects on the impact Oakland has had on his journey, from playing on its legendary courts to making it to the NBA, and now using his platform to give back to the community that shaped him. He opens up about his commitment to youth development, his future professional ambitions, and how he plans to continue uplifting the next generation. Don't miss this inspiring conversation with Juan Toscano-Anderson as he celebrates his roots and looks ahead to what's next.

