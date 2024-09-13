Game 3 Swings Spokane's Way in C's Loss

SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians scored early but couldn't add on, as the Northwest League Championship Series trend continued with the first team to score falling in the later innings with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Spokane Indians [COL] Friday night at Patterson Baseball Complex on the campus of Gonzaga University.

After a scoreless pair of frames, the C's struck first in the third. A lead-off walk to Brennan Orf set the scene for a two-run shot off the bat of Adrian Pinto, his sixth hit of the series.

Leading 2-0, #12 Blue Jays prospect Kendry Rojas (L, 0-1) carried a no-hitter into the fifth with the lone blemish a lead-off error in the third. But a walk to start the stanza was followed by a one-out single before a base hit later in the frame spoiled the shutout. Rojas managed to strand the tying and go-ahead runs on base with a strikeout that ended the inning.

Spokane would get to the lefty for two decisive runs in the sixth. The stanza started with a flyout before a walk and a base hit put two on. A wild pitch moved them both into scoring position then a strikeout followed, putting Rojas on the precipice of preserving the lead. But another wild pitch brought home the tying run, and a Bryant Betancourt single scored what proved to be the eventual game winner.

Vancouver managed only one baserunner from the sixth to the ninth, stymied by four Spokane relievers who carried the Indians to a 3-2 win and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

It's win or go home for the C's tomorrow night. Grant Rogers gets the ball for the Canadians opposite Indians lefty Michael Prosecky. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on Sportsnet 650 with the pregame show at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

