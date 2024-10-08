Gamblers Sweep Home Opener Weekend

The Gamblers opened the home schedule with a pair of games against the Omaha Lancers. This will be the only meeting between the two teams this USHL season and the Gamblers made the most of it securing all four points on the weekend.

In game one on Friday the Gamblers got up early with a goal from forward Reece Cordray (1) in the first period and never looked back. Fellow Gamblers forward and Colorado Avalanche Draft Pick, Will Zellers (2) would seal the deal with two goals in the third. Green Bay netminder Gavin Moffatt stopped all 25 shots from the Lancers and earned his second shutout of the season. Peterson, Carcone, Zelenov and Samuelsson all found their way to the point sheet with assists in the game as well.

Saturday, the Gamblers would need to rally back from an early Lancers goal. A test that Green Bay was certainly ready for as they exploded for three goals in the second period (Zellers (3), Carcone (1) and Buesgens (1). The Lancers would make it interesting in the third with an early goal, but Vasily Zelenov would end the rally with an empty net goal to seal the weekend sweep. Moffat was again lights out for the Gamblers stopping 30 of 32 shots.

For their efforts on the weekend, Goaltender Gavin Moffatt and Forward Vasily Zelenov each earned USHL Player of the Week honors.

The Gamblers are on the road this weekend with a Saturday game against in state rival Madison Capitals. The Gamblers will be back at the Resch Saturday, October 26th for our Heavy Metal Horror Nights and post-game concert! The puck drops at 6:05PM and we will be hosting an adult trick-or-treat trail before the game.

